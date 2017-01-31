According to a new study, 51% of us will have at least one cup of coffee today.

100,000 people recently took an online survey about their coffee-drinking habits. Here are five stats from it…

1. 49% of us always add cream . . . 38% sometimes do . . . and 13% take it black. 6% said they use cream in the morning, but not if they have coffee later in the day.

2. 73% of us add sugar, or some sort of artificial sweetener. That includes 14% who say they just “pile it in.” 27% said they DON’T put sugar in their coffee.

3. 43% of people said they prefer drip coffee, like the kind you make at home. 57% prefer espresso drinks, like they sell at Starbucks. Lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas are the most popular.

4. 84% of people said they like iced coffee, especially in the summer. 16% hate it no matter how hot it is outside.

5. 65% of people enjoy the Pumpkin Spice latte. 35% think it’s gross.

