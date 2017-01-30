Viral Video: The Many Movie Deaths Of John Hurt

Sadly, John Hurt who was sort of famous for dying in movies, has passed away in real life.

John Hurt died last Wednesday at the age of 77. There’s no word on a cause of death. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago, but in October of 2015, he said that it was in remission.

He was in a ton of movies, including: “The Elephant Man”, “V for Vendetta”, “Midnight Express”, “History of the World, Part 1”, “Watership Down”, and he was Mr. Ollivander in three of the “Harry Potter” movies.

He also played Kane in “Alien”, where the alien BURST OUT OF HIS CHEST. He went on to spoof that scene in “Spaceballs”.

Actually, he was sort of famous for FAKE DYING. He died more than 40 times on screen, and last year, he said, quote, “I’ve died in so many spectacular ways . . . and I remember shooting them all, too . . . I imagine all those deaths will flash in front of me when I’m on my death bed, faced with the real thing.”