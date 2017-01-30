What are some of the “Stupidest Questions Teachers Have Ever Heard”?

There’s a discussion on Reddit right now where teachers are sharing the stupidest questions they’ve ever heard. Here are just a few…

– “How old was the average 18-year-old in 1942?”

– “What are those pyramid-shaped things in Egypt called?”

– In a high school health class, a kid asked, “If you’re sterile, can you pass it on to your kids?”

– The teacher said not paying taxes could get you incarcerated. And kid asked, “The government lights you on fire?” The teacher said, “No, incarcerated means imprisoned. You’re thinking of incinerated.” The student said, “Oh. Wait, then what’s taxidermy?”

