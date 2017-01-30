The Chainsmokers Coming To St. Louis!

January 30, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Concerts, The Chainsmokers, Tour dates

The Chainsmokers will be headed to St. Louis this summer with special guests Kiiara, Emily Warren & Whethan!

The Memories: Do Not Open tour will be in St. Louis on May 18th, 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd. at 10 am. 

The Chainsmokers are up for three GRAMMY® Awards this year in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Closer” Featuring Halsey) and Best Dance Recording (“Don’t Let Me Down” Featuring Daya) categories. The GRAMMY® Awards will air on Sunday, February 12 at 8/7c on CBS.

Get more ticket information HERE! 

