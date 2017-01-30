The “Can You Hear Me?” Scam

If you get a call that starts with “Can You Hear Me?” It’s a DANGEROUS scam.

There’s a new phone scam going on where the first thing the person asks is, “Can you hear me?” Your instinct will be to say, “Yes”, and if you do, you could be in for some BIG problems.

Because they’re recording you saying “Yes”, so they can play that back when they use your stolen credit card number to buy something and the credit card company calls to confirm the purchase.

So if you get a call that starts off with “Can you hear me?” just hang up. Or if you think it MIGHT be a legitimate call, don’t say “Yes”, say something like, “I can hear you.”

Click Here to see more.