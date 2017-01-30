The “Can You Hear Me?” Scam

January 30, 2017 4:10 AM
Filed Under: can, hear, me, Phillips & Company, scam, you

If you get a call that starts with “Can You Hear Me?” It’s a DANGEROUS scam.

There’s a new phone scam going on where the first thing the person asks is, “Can you hear me?” Your instinct will be to say, “Yes”, and if you do, you could be in for some BIG problems.

Because they’re recording you saying “Yes”, so they can play that back when they use your stolen credit card number to buy something and the credit card company calls to confirm the purchase.

So if you get a call that starts off with “Can you hear me?” just hang up. Or if you think it MIGHT be a legitimate call, don’t say “Yes”, say something like, “I can hear you.”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live