The 2017 SAG Awards Winners

Here are the big winners from last night’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.
The Screen Actors Guild Award (also known as the SAG Award) is an award given by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances in film and primetime television. Here are the WINNERS from last night’s awards:
MOVIES:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – DENZEL WASHINGTON – “FENCES”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role – EMMA STONE – “LA LA LAND”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – MAHERSHALA ALI – “MOONLIGHT”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – VIOLA DAVIS – “FENCES”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – “HIDDEN FIGURES”
TV:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series – BRYAN CRANSTON – “ALL THE WAY” (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series – SARAH PAULSON – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – JOHN LITHGOW – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – CLAIRE FOY – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – WILLIAM H. MACY – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS – “VEEP” (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)
STUNTS:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture – “HACKSAW RIDGE”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT:
53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award – LILY TOMLIN
