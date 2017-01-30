Potential Drama At The “Today” Show

Jill Devine January 30, 2017 10:37 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee, Kathie Lee Gifford, Megyn Kelly, NBC, Tamron Hall, Today Show

Over the weekend I noticed a number of posts on Facebook about Megyn Kelly replacing the hour that Al Roker and Tamron Hall host on the “Today” show.

Nothing is official yet, but it sounds like one of two things will happen.  Either she gets the 9:00 A.M. timeslot between the first two hours of the “Today” show and the fourth hour, which features Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

OR

She gets the fourth hour, the 10:00 A.M. timeslot, with Kathie Lee and Hoda being bumped up to 9:00.

In either scenario, she’d be replacing the hour of the show that Al Roker and Tamron Hall host now.  Al and Tamron wouldn’t lose their jobs.  They’d just be moved to other parts of the show.

Megyn will also contribute to NBC’s political coverage, and will anchor a Sunday “newsmagazine.”  Although there’s talk now that the Sunday gig might be a short-term thing, and won’t be a weekly thing forever.

She’s supposed to start at NBC in May.

Would you be upset if Megyn replaced Al and Tamron?

