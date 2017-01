McDonald’s is trying out a new ATM that serves fresh Big Macs??!!

You just tap the screen, order, and a Big Mac falls out of the slot. Apparently a McDonald’s nearby will be cooking them and feeding them into the machine.

For now, the ATM is just a one-day stunt in Boston tomorrow. But if it’s popular, you might see more of these show up other places too.

