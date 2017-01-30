More Recess, Not Less!

January 30, 2017 3:33 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: recess, school

Know how kids can achieve more in school? More recess.

For  example, an elementary school in Texas began having FOUR recess periods per day  for each child. What happened?? Students were less fidgety and more focused. They listened more attentively, followed directions, and tried to solve problems on their own instead of coming to the teacher to fix everything. Wow!

I think this has some merit to it, but I wonder if it makes for a longer day at school (which actually might not be a bad thing!).

My 5th grader, Ryan, tells me about a room at school, where some kids can go when they get too overwhelmed. In that room they can jump on a small trampoline or play with some other things working to get their focus back. These two ideas appear to work off the same principle.

Does this seem like something you would be good with for your kids?

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live