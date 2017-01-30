More Recess, Not Less!

Know how kids can achieve more in school? More recess.

For example, an elementary school in Texas began having FOUR recess periods per day for each child. What happened?? Students were less fidgety and more focused. They listened more attentively, followed directions, and tried to solve problems on their own instead of coming to the teacher to fix everything. Wow!

I think this has some merit to it, but I wonder if it makes for a longer day at school (which actually might not be a bad thing!).

My 5th grader, Ryan, tells me about a room at school, where some kids can go when they get too overwhelmed. In that room they can jump on a small trampoline or play with some other things working to get their focus back. These two ideas appear to work off the same principle.

Does this seem like something you would be good with for your kids?