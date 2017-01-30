How The New Hi Pointe Drive In Dealt With A Break-In

There’s a lot of buzz about the newest restaurant from SugarFire Smokehouse owner Mike Johnson, The Hi Pointe Drive In. The new restaurant is located where the old Del Taco (and before that, Naugles) was on McCausland. There’s even buzz among criminals, as the restaurant was burglarized early Sunday morning.

Burgers so good the hamburglar came out of retirement! Up and running after last nights friendky visitors!! pic.twitter.com/iXqJuCZTkt — Hi Pointe Drive In (@HiPointeDriveIn) January 29, 2017

But in a classic example of making lemonade out of lemons, the Hi Pointe people decided to use it as a call to action: They came up with a new burger, the “Smash N Grab”, with 5% of sales going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

The Smash N Grab burger- we smash, you grab… brick cheese, caramelized onion, bacon and mayo!! pic.twitter.com/NltwN4D0ox — Hi Pointe Drive In (@HiPointeDriveIn) January 29, 2017

Everyone at Big Brothers Big Sisters was impressed by the unsolicited generosity of the Hi Pointe Drive In. BBBS of Eastern Missouri’s President and CEO, Rebecca J. Hatter, stopped in and bought Smash N Grab burgers – one for herself and then for the next 29 people!

At @HiPointeDriveIn with Adam. Buying burgers for next 29 customers! They give. We give. community @BBBSEMO pic.twitter.com/UODAwIVtiW — Rebecca J. Hatter (@BeckyJamesHatte) January 29, 2017

About to buy some burgers!!! Inspired by @HiPointeDriveIn Turning a negative into a positive and helping kids /community @BBBSEMO @meetanew https://t.co/VVMmuxIATn — Rebecca J. Hatter (@BeckyJamesHatte) January 29, 2017

Couldn’t have better Sunday! Thanks Adam + Team! Appreciate how you all responded as a team and did something amazing for community and kids https://t.co/uMHYCaxZoC — Rebecca J. Hatter (@BeckyJamesHatte) January 29, 2017

Not the Sunday that the people at the Hi Pointe Drive In were expecting, but we sure are lucky to have them, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, in St. Louis.

#STL4Good