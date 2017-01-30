How The New Hi Pointe Drive In Dealt With A Break-In

January 30, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Del Taco, Hi Pointe Drive In, Naugles, robbery, St. Louis, Sugarfire

There’s a lot of buzz about the newest restaurant from SugarFire Smokehouse owner Mike Johnson, The Hi Pointe Drive In. The new restaurant is located where the old Del Taco (and before that, Naugles) was on McCausland. There’s even buzz among criminals, as the restaurant was burglarized early Sunday morning.

But in a classic example of making lemonade out of lemons, the Hi Pointe people decided to use it as a call to action: They came up with a new burger, the “Smash N Grab”, with 5% of sales going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

Everyone at Big Brothers Big Sisters was impressed by the unsolicited generosity of the Hi Pointe Drive In. BBBS of Eastern Missouri’s President and CEO, Rebecca J. Hatter, stopped in and bought Smash N Grab burgers – one for herself and then for the next 29 people!

Not the Sunday that the people at the Hi Pointe Drive In were expecting, but we sure are lucky to have them, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, in St. Louis.

#STL4Good

More from Phillips & Company Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live