Azealia Banks Shares Rihanna’s Phone Number During Online Beef

Feuds about Donald Trump’s policy decisions continue to divide a nation and turn colleagues into enemies — even celebrities. Azealia Banks and Rihanna have gotten into an ugly social media battle over the President’s decision to prevent refugees from seven Muslim nations into the United States. The fracas that followed hit a peak when Banks posted Rihanna’s personal phone number online.

Rihanna accidentally instigated the beef when she responded to Trump’s unprecedented executive order by writing, “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Banks, who has declared her support for Trump in the past, lashed back by attacking Rihanna and others who have taken aim against the president. “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people.”

That’s when things really started to get nasty. Riri posted a note about a video in which Banks said she sacrificed chickens as part of a ritual. Alongside the pic, she wrote, “The face you make when you an immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.”

Rihanna also posted a screen shot of a series of texts she received from Banks, accusing her of being a drug and sex addict. One of them read, “I don’t have to do anything to you miss. Beyonce is already working heavy on you. Ever think to stop and think that’s why you have a drug and sex addiction? Lol, girlie. Best of luck.”

That’s when Banks opened fire, posting a number she says is Rihanna and captioning it “Bombs Away.” It the next step in the latest Banks beef. The rapper has repeatedly made the news for her spats with other public figures. Homophobic comments to Zayn Malik on Twitter resulted in her account being suspended and she has previously taken shots at Sia and Russell Crowe.

