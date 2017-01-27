Your Dog’s Favorite Music Is Reggae 

I’m not sure how someone thought to conduct a survey to determine what kind of music dogs like, but it happened and I love it!

To do it, the surveyors played a bunch of tunes, and observed how the dogs reacted, physiologically and behaviorally.

They found that dogs reacted most positively to reggae.  It’s unclear which songs they were playing for the dogs, assuming that they’d actually be able to distinguish one from the other.  The dogs also liked soft rock.  For the record, they were only played five genres: reggae, soft rock, Motown, pop, and classical.

I think this would be a fun experiment to try at home!  Who’s with me?

