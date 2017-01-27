Winning Weekend: Tickets to New Kids on the Block at Scottrade

January 27, 2017 10:53 AM
Win: A family four-pack of ticket vouchers to see Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream at Scottrade Center, for one of these three shows: Thursday February 9, 2017, at 7pm; Friday, February 10, at 7pm; or Sunday, February 12, at 4pm.

Contest Ends: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Listen to Y98 all weekend long for your chance to call in and win a family four-pack of ticket vouchers to see Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream at Scottrade Center, for one of these three shows:

Thursday February 9, 2017, at 7pm
Friday, February 10, 2017, at 7pm
Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 4pm

Nothing can stop a princess from a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream skates into to your hometown. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princesses. Laugh along with Disney’s hair-raising escapade, Tangled, as Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus embark on an uproarious expedition that soars to new heights! Travel to the enchanted forest with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as she escapes from the Evil Queen. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Watch as Cinderella’s dreams come true with a little help from her animal friends and the Fairy Godmother. Boogie to the beat of the bayou with Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, in a magical, musical journey. Make memories your whole family will treasure for a lifetime, while dancing and singing along, as the Disney Princesses inspire you to Dream Big!

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, January 29, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

