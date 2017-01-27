Viral Videos: The Best Super Bowl Commercials So Far

January 27, 2017 3:54 AM
The Super Bowl isn’t until NEXT Sunday, but here are the BEST commercials (so far) that you’ll see during the game.

Entrepreneur.com has a rundown of the best Super Bowl ads out so far, and it includes the Pepsi ad with Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talking about how to avoid being a “party pooper.”

There’s also the Skittles one with the boy who’s throwing Skittles up to his girlfriend’s window trying to get her attention, when the candy is actually being eaten by her parents.

The creepy Turbo Tax one with Kathy Bates…

The “man and machine” Lexus ad with dancer Lil Buck…

The violent Wix ad with Jason Statham and Gal Gadot…

And the Kia one with Melissa McCarthy…

Click Here to see more.

