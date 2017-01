Yep, it’s coming. Has your Valentine been dropping hints? Pay attention to them. Want a good reaction?

A huge study found that people would rather receive what they asked for than a “thoughtful” surprise. The researchers point out that there’s no shame in giving someone what they want.

They also say, GIFT CARDS are finally okay to give as gifts on Valentines Day even though etiquette experts said ‘no way” as recent as last year.