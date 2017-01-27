The Weirdest Excuses People Have Used For Being Late To Work

January 27, 2017 2:25 AM
Filed Under: being, excuses, Late, People, Phillips & Company, used, weirdest, work

According to a new survey, the weirdest excuses employees have used for being late to work include…

According to a new survey, 29% of us are late to work at least once a month . . . 16% are late at least once a week . . . and 41% of bosses have FIRED someone for it. Here are the ten weirdest excuses people have used…

1. “I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.”

2. “I got Vaseline in my eyes.”

3. “I thought Flag Day was a national holiday.”

4. “My pet turtle had to go to the vet.”

5. “I overslept, because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.”

6. “I got cornered by a moose.”

7. “My mom locked me in a closet.”

8. “The sunrise was so beautiful, I had to stop and take it in.”

9. “My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.”

10. “My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.”

They also found the five most COMMON excuses: “I got stuck in traffic” . . . “I slept through my alarm” . . . “The weather was bad” . . . “I was too tired to get up” . . . and “I procrastinated and didn’t leave on time.”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live