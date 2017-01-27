The Weirdest Excuses People Have Used For Being Late To Work

According to a new survey, the weirdest excuses employees have used for being late to work include…

According to a new survey, 29% of us are late to work at least once a month . . . 16% are late at least once a week . . . and 41% of bosses have FIRED someone for it. Here are the ten weirdest excuses people have used…

1. “I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.”

2. “I got Vaseline in my eyes.”

3. “I thought Flag Day was a national holiday.”

4. “My pet turtle had to go to the vet.”

5. “I overslept, because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.”

6. “I got cornered by a moose.”

7. “My mom locked me in a closet.”

8. “The sunrise was so beautiful, I had to stop and take it in.”

9. “My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.”

10. “My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.”

They also found the five most COMMON excuses: “I got stuck in traffic” . . . “I slept through my alarm” . . . “The weather was bad” . . . “I was too tired to get up” . . . and “I procrastinated and didn’t leave on time.”

