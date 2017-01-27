The Key To Happiness

January 27, 2017 2:41 AM
The KEY to happiness is…

Do you wish you were happier? Here’s an easy fix: be NUDE in front of others.

A new study found that when people participated in NUDIST activities, it made them more satisfied with their bodies and that led to them being more satisfied and happy with their lives overall. And the more time they were nude, the happier they were.

The researchers say, quote, “Body image dissatisfaction is a serious, global problem that negatively affects life satisfaction.” So when you get naked in front of strangers, it helps you overcome your body image issues and that translates to a happier life.

