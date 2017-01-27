Clean Bandit Announce 2017 Tour Dates

January 27, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Clean Bandit, Tours

By Radio.com Staff

Clean Bandit have announced a run of North American dates for 2017.

Related: Clean Bandit On Their Debut ‘New Eyes,’ Partying with Ron Jeremy

The British group is riding high on the success of their current single “Rockabye” which features Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.

Their tour kicks off on March 31st in Seattle, check out the full itinerary below.

3/31 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox @ The Market
4/01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
4/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
4/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
4/07 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
4/08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
4/10 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
4/13 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
4/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
4/15 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans
4/17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
4/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
4/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
4/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
4/24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
4/25 – Montreal, QB – Le National
4/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
5/01 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
5/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Never miss a tour date from Clean Bandit with Eventful.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live