Breadcrumbing Your Dates

“Breadcrumbing” has replaced “Ghosting” as the new way to string along potential dates.

GHOSTING has been the top way to TORTURE the people you’re dating for a few years now. That’s when, suddenly, you cut off all communication with them, stop returning their messages, and basically disappear like a GHOST.

Well, apparently there’s a new dating torture method that’s becoming more and more common in the Tinder era. It’s called BREADCRUMBING.

That’s where you meet someone online and string them along FOREVER with messages even though you have no intention of ever actually meeting up with them or dating them.

Click Here to see more.