Being Productive At Work

January 27, 2017 2:24 AM
How many hours a week are you actually productive?

The average person is at work for 44 hours a week, according to a new survey. But that definitely does NOT mean they’re putting in 44 hours of productivity.

The average person says they’re only productive at work for 29 hours a week or a little under six hours a day. It also means we spend more than a third of our time at work just messing around.

So why aren’t we productive? The top four reasons are: Coworkers bothering us . . . too many meetings . . . getting distracted by our phones . . . and issues with office equipment.

And the four things that help increase our productivity are: Cutting back on meetings . . . having more quiet places to work . . . flexible schedules . . . and having technology that’s up-to-date.
