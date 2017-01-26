Viral Video: Mary Tyler Moore’s Last Television Role

January 26, 2017 4:32 AM
mary tyler moore

We fondly remember TV icon Mary Tyler Moore with a mini-reunion of her female “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-stars on “Hot in Cleveland”.

Mary Tyler Moore passed away yesterday at 80. Mary was most famous for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, but she was also nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie “Ordinary People”.

Her last role was an episode of “Hot in Cleveland” in 2013, where she reunited with her “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-stars Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Georgia Engel, and Betty White.

