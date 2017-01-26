Three Subtle Signs Someone’s Into You

Recently I was talking to a friend who has been talking to a guy, but she wasn’t sure what their status was. She said she thought he was interested, but she wasn’t 100% sure.

I stumbled across the following signs that someone’s into you, but these aren’t an exact science:

*They blink more than usual while they’re making eye contact with you. A lot of eye contact while you’re excited can make your eyes dry out. So you have to blink a lot to compensate.

*They lean in while they’re talking to you. Anything that puts them closer to you might be a signal. And physical contact like touching your arm is an even bigger sign.

*They notice little differences about you. Like you changed your hair, or you’re wearing a new shirt. When you’re into someone, you pay more attention, and you’re also more likely to give out compliments.

I’m just passing along the information, so don’t blame me if the person isn’t into you even if they showed one of the signs listed above!