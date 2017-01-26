The NFL Franchises Who Love Lady Gaga The Most

January 26, 2017 2:10 AM
Filed Under: franchises, Lady Gaga, love, most, NFL, Phillips & Company

Since Lady Gaga is performing the Super Bowl halftime show, Stubhub looked into which NFL team’s fans love her the most.

Lady Gaga is performing the Super Bowl halftime show, and so Stubhub looked into which NFL team’s fans love her the most. It sounds like they got into customers’ personal data, and looked for people who bought tickets for both Lady Gaga AND the various NFL teams.

In the end, the New York Jets were #1, followed by the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, the San Diego Chargers, the L.A. Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins.

So now you know.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live