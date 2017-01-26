The Most Attractive Hobbies

January 26, 2017 2:54 AM
According to eHarmony, the most attractive hobbies are…

EHarmony recently analyzed people’s profiles to find out which hobbies and interests we’re attracted to the most. Meaning you get more matches if you list them.

Here’s what they found…

The ten most attractive hobbies and interests a GUY can have are traveling . . . exercise . . . going to the theater . . . dancing . . . cooking . . . doing stuff outdoors . . . politics . . . pets . . . photography . . . and sports.

And the ten most attractive hobbies and interests WOMEN can have are exercise . . . photography . . . traveling . . . art . . . dancing . . . politics . . . doing stuff outdoors . . . cooking . . . learning . . . and music.

If you’ve ever lived or worked abroad, mention that too. People who’ve lived in another country get more messages. And so do people who speak a second language.

One hobby women DON’T find attractive is partying with friends on the weekend. And even though WOMEN want a guy who likes theater, it’s not mutual. Women who say they really love the theater get FEWER matches than women who don’t.

The survey also found men should list at least six hobbies on their profile to get the most matches. But for some reason, women get fewer hits if they list more than four.

