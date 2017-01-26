Here are the MOST and LEAST educated states in 2017.

WalletHub.com just ranked the states from the most educated to the least educated. It’s based on factors like the percentage of adults with high school, college, and graduate degrees . . . the quality of the public schools . . . and the graduation rates.

The 10 most educated states are: Massachusetts . . . Maryland . . . Colorado . . . Connecticut . . . Vermont . . . New Hampshire . . . Virginia . . . Minnesota . . . Washington . . . and New Jersey.

And the 10 least educated are: West Virginia . . . Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Arkansas . . . Kentucky . . . Nevada . . . Alabama . . . Tennessee . . . Texas . . . and Oklahoma.

Missouri is 31st, while Illinois is 16th.

The study also found a very strong statistical connection between education levels and money . . . the better educated a state, the higher the average income is.

