The Most And Least Educated States

January 26, 2017 2:30 AM
Filed Under: educated, least, most, Phillips & Company, States

Here are the MOST and LEAST educated states in 2017.

WalletHub.com just ranked the states from the most educated to the least educated. It’s based on factors like the percentage of adults with high school, college, and graduate degrees . . . the quality of the public schools . . . and the graduation rates.

The 10 most educated states are: Massachusetts . . . Maryland . . . Colorado . . . Connecticut . . . Vermont . . . New Hampshire . . . Virginia . . . Minnesota . . . Washington . . . and New Jersey.

And the 10 least educated are: West Virginia . . . Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Arkansas . . . Kentucky . . . Nevada . . . Alabama . . . Tennessee . . . Texas . . . and Oklahoma.

Missouri is 31st, while Illinois is 16th.

The study also found a very strong statistical connection between education levels and money . . . the better educated a state, the higher the average income is.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live