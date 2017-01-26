Social Media Confirms Selena Gomez Relationship … Sort Of

Jill Devine January 26, 2017 11:03 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Bella Hadid, drama, Gigi Hadid, Instagram, relationship, Santa Monica, selena gomez, social media, Taylor Swift, the weeknd, US

By today’s standards, if you like someone and then you follow that someone on Instagram and they follow you back, it means you’re a couple, right?!?!?!  Well if that’s the way of thinking, then Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are together because they are now following each other on Instagram.

There have been all kinds of rumors that Selena and The Weeknd are dating, but neither celeb has confirmed it.  On January 10th, they were spotted together in Santa Monica.  From Us:

“They came out and they were so happy,” a source told Us of the pair, who dined in the restaurant’s private back room, at the time. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.” 

There’s been all kinds of “drama claims” because The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend is Bella Hadid, the sister of Gigi Hadid AND Gigi is part of Taylor Swift’s squad AND Selena and Taylor are BFF’s.  It’s hard to keep up with all the drama!!!!!!!!!

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live