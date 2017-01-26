Social Media Confirms Selena Gomez Relationship … Sort Of

By today’s standards, if you like someone and then you follow that someone on Instagram and they follow you back, it means you’re a couple, right?!?!?! Well if that’s the way of thinking, then Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are together because they are now following each other on Instagram.

There have been all kinds of rumors that Selena and The Weeknd are dating, but neither celeb has confirmed it. On January 10th, they were spotted together in Santa Monica. From Us:

“They came out and they were so happy,” a source told Us of the pair, who dined in the restaurant’s private back room, at the time. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”

There’s been all kinds of “drama claims” because The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend is Bella Hadid, the sister of Gigi Hadid AND Gigi is part of Taylor Swift’s squad AND Selena and Taylor are BFF’s. It’s hard to keep up with all the drama!!!!!!!!!