Heinz Gives Employees Day Off After Super Bowl

Heinz is giving ALL of their employees the day OFF Monday after the Super Bowl.

Heinz decided NOT to run a Super Bowl ad this year, and instead, they’re giving ALL of their employees a paid day off on the Monday after the game. That’s right: They’re making the day after the Super Bowl a HOLIDAY.

They’re also going to lead a petition to Congress to try to get the Monday after the Super Bowl turned into a national holiday. Again, it’s all a marketing stunt, but one that really benefits all of us.

