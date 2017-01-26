Elton John Brings ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to Broadway

By Radio.com Staff
Elton John will write music for a new The Devil Wears Prada musical.
Related: Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will lend his talents to a new musical production of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel. The book has also been adapted into a movie which starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting,” Elton tells Deadline. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”
John has previously composed music for Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida among others.
Comments are closed.