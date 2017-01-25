WATCH: Today’s Entertainment Schmig

January 25, 2017 9:36 AM
La La Land leads the Oscar pack with 14 nominations, and as we know the record for the most wins is 11!

Paris Jackson is claiming that her father’s death was a set up. Read more here! 

Some of your favorite songs were written by, and even FOR, other artists. Check out all the examples HERE! 

FOX sports reporter and Dancing With The Stars co-host Erin Andrews has gone public about her battle with cervical cancer. Get more details here! 

Want more Schmig? Tune in every weekday at 6:40 & 8:40! Watch it LIVE here! 

