Several States Considering School Bus Seat Belt Mandate

Jill Devine January 25, 2017 11:25 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Bus, Lawmakers, School. Seat Belt, State

I may be wrong, but I remember a time when buses had seat belts.  At least I thought there was a time when buses had seat belts.  Help me out, is this a state by state thing?

I bring this up because lawmakers in more than a dozen U.S. states are considering bills that would require school buses to come equipped with seat belts.

“It’s really the safest way for occupants to ride and it comes down to the bottom line of seat belts save lives,” says Jane Terry of the National Safety Council. “A school bus should not be the time where you say, ‘It’s okay. You don’t need to buckle up.'” Opponents of the law say it would unfairly burden school bus drivers with the responsibility of making sure all children are buckled up at all times, which could prove distracting while also operating the vehicle. States considering seat belt laws include Washington, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, and Minnesota.

I know there are several pros and cons to this, but I was talking to a co-worker about this and he brought up a good point.  He said “Don’t you think there’s a good reason why buses don’t have seat belts in them by now.  It is 2017 after all.”  Valid point and also a good one!  What are your thoughts?

Click here for further details on the bill!

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live