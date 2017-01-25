Several States Considering School Bus Seat Belt Mandate

I may be wrong, but I remember a time when buses had seat belts. At least I thought there was a time when buses had seat belts. Help me out, is this a state by state thing?

I bring this up because lawmakers in more than a dozen U.S. states are considering bills that would require school buses to come equipped with seat belts.

“It’s really the safest way for occupants to ride and it comes down to the bottom line of seat belts save lives,” says Jane Terry of the National Safety Council. “A school bus should not be the time where you say, ‘It’s okay. You don’t need to buckle up.'” Opponents of the law say it would unfairly burden school bus drivers with the responsibility of making sure all children are buckled up at all times, which could prove distracting while also operating the vehicle. States considering seat belt laws include Washington, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, and Minnesota.

I know there are several pros and cons to this, but I was talking to a co-worker about this and he brought up a good point. He said “Don’t you think there’s a good reason why buses don’t have seat belts in them by now. It is 2017 after all.” Valid point and also a good one! What are your thoughts?

