Sad news today, Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80.

Earlier this afternoon TMZ reported that Moore’s family had headed to the hospital to say their goodbyes. The long-time television actress battled diabetes, and she underwent brain surgery in 2011.

Some of our favorite memories of Mary Tyler Moore of course were from the Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the 1980’s film Ordinary People.

