The average couple only spends SEVEN MINUTES a day being romantic??!!

According to a new survey, the average couple only spends seven minutes a day being romantic. That can mean anything from saying nice things to each other or cuddling on the couch to getting-it-on.

The survey also found 59% of people spend less than 10 hours a week with their significant other.

And 31% have never gone on a romantic trip together.

