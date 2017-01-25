Artists Who Wrote Hits For Other Artists

Who really wrote hits like “Hollaback Girl”, “Miss Independent”, and “Party in the U.S.A.”?

Some of your favorite songs were written by, and even FOR, other artists. Here are a few examples:

Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” was written by the Neptunes a.k.a. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Christina Aguilera co-wrote “Miss Independent” for herself, but ultimately decided it was a better fit for Kelly Clarkson. Kelly’s “Breakaway” was also a hand-me-down from Avril Lavigne.

Jessie J. wrote “Party in the U.S.A.” for Miley Cyrus.

Sia wrote Rihanna’s “Diamonds”.

Bruno Mars co-wrote the Cee Lo classic “Forget You” as part of a songwriting trio called The Smeezingtons.

