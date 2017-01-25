Artists Who Wrote Hits For Other Artists

January 25, 2017 2:25 AM
Who really wrote hits like “Hollaback Girl”, “Miss Independent”, and “Party in the U.S.A.”?

Some of your favorite songs were written by, and even FOR, other artists. Here are a few examples:

Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” was written by the Neptunes a.k.a. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Christina Aguilera co-wrote “Miss Independent” for herself, but ultimately decided it was a better fit for Kelly Clarkson. Kelly’s “Breakaway” was also a hand-me-down from Avril Lavigne.

Jessie J. wrote “Party in the U.S.A.” for Miley Cyrus.

Sia wrote Rihanna’s “Diamonds”.

Bruno Mars co-wrote the Cee Lo classic “Forget You” as part of a songwriting trio called The Smeezingtons.

