Your Addiction To Facebook

As I have said before, I have a love/hate relationship with Facebook. Even when I hate it, I can’t stop looking at it and I often wonder if I have a slight addiction to it. The addiction may not be my fault as it could be my genes that causes the addiction.

A new King’s College study shows that overuse of websites like Facebook and Twitter may be genetic. Researchers looked at 8,5000 sets of twins – half identical, half genetic. They came to the conclusion that genetic differences account for roughly one-quarter to one-third of individual differences in how much time people spend on Facebook, gaming and educational or entertainment websites, The L.A. Times reports.

Just what I need … a study to help me come up with an “excuse” as to why I can’t stop looking at Facebook!