Your Addiction To Facebook

Jill Devine January 24, 2017 10:43 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Addiction, facebook, L.A. Times, social media, Survey, twitter

As I have said before, I have a love/hate relationship with Facebook.  Even when I hate it, I can’t stop looking at it and I often wonder if I have a slight addiction to it.  The addiction may not be my fault as it could be my genes that causes the addiction.

A new King’s College study shows that overuse of websites like Facebook and Twitter may be genetic.  Researchers looked at 8,5000 sets of twins – half identical, half genetic.  They came to the conclusion that genetic differences account for roughly one-quarter to one-third of individual differences in how much time people spend on Facebook, gaming and educational or entertainment websites, The L.A. Times reports.

Just what I need … a study to help me come up with an “excuse” as to why I can’t stop looking at Facebook!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live