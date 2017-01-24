Video: Meet Adoptable Connor

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Last June, I introduced you to Connor. He was a recent recipient of the Second Chance Fund. His story is pretty remarkable, but also heartbreaking at the same time. Connor was adopted, but his new family couldn’t take care of him so he’s back with GPG. He continues to make big strides with his health and I know there’s a loving family out there that can provide him with the love and attention he needs/deserves!!

