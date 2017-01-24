The Most Affordable Cities In The World

Eight of the 10 “Most Affordable Cities in the World” are in the United States.

A new study ranked 406 different cities around the world based on how affordable they are.

And four of the 10 most expensive are in the United States, but so are EIGHT of the 10 least expensive.

The most expensive city in the world is Hong Kong. Here’s the rest of the top 10:

Sydney, Australia . . . Vancouver, British Columbia . . . Auckland, New Zealand . . . San Jose, California . . . Melbourne, Australia . . . Honolulu . . . Los Angeles . . . San Francisco . . . and Bournemouth and Dorset, England.

The most affordable city in the world is . . . Racine, Wisconsin. Here are the rest of the top 10:

Bay City, Michigan . . . Decatur, Illinois . . . Elmira, New York . . . East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania . . . Karratha, Australia . . . Lima, Ohio . . . Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada . . . Peoria, Illinois . . . and Rockford, Illinois.

Click Here to see more.