The Most Affordable Cities In The World

January 24, 2017 2:30 AM
Filed Under: affordable, Cities, most, Phillisp & Company, World

Eight of the 10 “Most Affordable Cities in the World” are in the United States.

A new study ranked 406 different cities around the world based on how affordable they are.

And four of the 10 most expensive are in the United States, but so are EIGHT of the 10 least expensive.

The most expensive city in the world is Hong Kong. Here’s the rest of the top 10:

Sydney, Australia . . . Vancouver, British Columbia . . . Auckland, New Zealand . . . San Jose, California . . . Melbourne, Australia . . . Honolulu . . . Los Angeles . . . San Francisco . . . and Bournemouth and Dorset, England.

The most affordable city in the world is . . . Racine, Wisconsin. Here are the rest of the top 10:

Bay City, Michigan . . . Decatur, Illinois . . . Elmira, New York . . . East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania . . . Karratha, Australia . . . Lima, Ohio . . . Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada . . . Peoria, Illinois . . . and Rockford, Illinois.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live