The 2017 Razzie Nominations

This year’s Razzie nominees were announced.

The Oscar nominees are out this morning, meaning that the RAZZIE nominees were announced yesterday. Apparently, there were so many bad movies in 2016, they felt the need to expand from 5 entries per category to 6.

“Zoolander No. 2” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” tied with EIGHT nods apiece…

Worst Picture:

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Zoolander No. 2”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Actor:

Ben Affleck, “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Henry Cavill, “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”

Gerard Butler, “Gods of Egypt” and”London Has Fallen”

Robert De Niro, “Dirty Grandpa”

Dinesh D’Souza (As Himself), “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Supporting Actor:

Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”

Will Ferrell, “Zoolander No. 2”

Nicolas Cage, “Snowden”

Johnny Depp, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Jesse Eisenberg, “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”

Worst Actress:

Megan Fox, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Shailene Woodley, “Divergent Series: Allegiant”

Naomi Watts, “Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”

Julia Roberts, “Mother’s Day”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Madea Halloween”

Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton), “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kristen Wiig, “Zoolander No. 2”

Aubrey Plaza, “Dirty Grandpa”

Julianne Hough, “Dirty Grandpa”

Kate Hudson, “Mother’s Day”

Jane Seymour, “Fifty Shades of Black”

Sela Ward, “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Worst Director:

Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”

Zack Snyder, “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Roland Emmerich, “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Madea Halloween”

Alex Proyas, “Gods of Egypt”

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

“Zoolander No. 2”

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Fifty Shades of Black”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Worst Screen Combo:

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, “BOO! A Madea Halloween”

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, “Gods of Egypt”

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, “Collateral Beauty”

Worst Screenplay:

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Suicide Squad”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

The Razzies will be handed out Saturday, February 25, the night before the Oscars.

