A cab driver didn’t recognize his passenger as former Broncos quarterback John Elway after talking about him.

A cab driver in D.C. was talking to some passengers the other day, and said the three best quarterbacks of all time were John Elway, Tom Brady, and Ben Roethlisberger.

Then it took him another two minutes to realize that one of the people in the backseat WAS John Elway. He was in D.C. for Trump’s inauguration.