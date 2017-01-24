Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Claims He Was Murdered

By Amanda Wicks

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris believes her father was “absolutely” murdered.

She spoke with Rolling Stone about her father’s death in a new interview published today (January 24th), and admitted she suspects foul play. “He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she tells the magazine. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

Michael died in 2009 thanks to a fatal combination of drugs, including propofol, which his personal physician Conrad Murray administered to help him sleep. Beyond Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, Paris thinks there’s a far more nefarious element to her father’s death. “All arrows point to [murder],” she explains. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls—, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls—.”

But proving it will take some time. “It’s a chess game,” she says. “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”