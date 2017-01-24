Men And Women And Cheating

January 24, 2017 2:50 AM
Most women KNOW if they’re being cheated on, most men DON’T.

A recent survey by the cheating website Illicit Encounters found that women are WAY more likely to know if they’re being cheated on.

Here are four stats…

1. 79% of women who’ve caught someone cheating said they could tell something was going on. Only 49% of guys suspected anything.

2. Women are more likely to KEEP calling you out if they think something’s going on. The average woman who’d caught someone cheating brought it up four times before they found out the truth or broke things off. Men only brought it up twice.

3. Men and women are both just as likely to deny something’s going on. 85% of women who’ve been caught cheating said they denied it, and so did 82% of men.

4. Women are more likely to hire a private investigator to find out what’s going on. 5% of women who’ve been cheated on said they did it. Only 2% of men did.

