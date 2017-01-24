Erin Andrews Reveals She Had Been Battling Cancer

FOX sports reporter and Dancing With The Stars co-host Erin Andrews has gone public about her battle with cervical cancer.

Andrews was diagnosed in September following a routine checkup last June, and maintained her broadcasting career throughout all of this, according to New York post.

Andrews was just gaining back momentum after facing an lawsuit with a stalker who followed her to hotel rooms and recorded footage of her that was later leaked online.

She mentioned in an interview that “after the trial, everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,’” Andrews said. “Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.’”

Andrews was not going to let cancer stand in the way of one of the most iconic sports day of the year, the Super Bowl.

“I’m not watching any football games at home. This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl,” Andrews recalled saying.

She had another surgery in November and two weeks later she found out she was clear.

You can catch her on the sidelines this February on Fox Sports covering this year’s Super Bowl.

Click here to read the full interview.