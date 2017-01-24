Difficult Name? Change It.

January 24, 2017 4:35 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: name change

This is some odd social-science. It has been found that if your name is easy to understand, you’re more likely to be believed. This is a raw deal to most people really.

PLOS One, an online  scientific research journal did this study. I wonder if a lot of it has to do with people’s short attention span?

The people who did the study also advise changing your name if you don’t like it. Again, messenger/me.

Here’s how.

“So if your name is tricky for people, change it to something simple and easy. It won’t be as bad as you think: drivers  license, bank, couple of other forms and a word to a few key people and you’re  done.”

Well, celebrities do it all the time: they’re always cutting down their names to  something short and snappy. Why not do the same if you want to seem truthful?

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live