Difficult Name? Change It.

This is some odd social-science. It has been found that if your name is easy to understand, you’re more likely to be believed. This is a raw deal to most people really.

PLOS One, an online scientific research journal did this study. I wonder if a lot of it has to do with people’s short attention span?

The people who did the study also advise changing your name if you don’t like it. Again, messenger/me.

Here’s how.

“So if your name is tricky for people, change it to something simple and easy. It won’t be as bad as you think: drivers license, bank, couple of other forms and a word to a few key people and you’re done.”

Well, celebrities do it all the time: they’re always cutting down their names to something short and snappy. Why not do the same if you want to seem truthful?