About FEAST Food Fight 2017

FEAST Food Fight returns this March!

Food Fight Month features eight dedicated restaurants with chef content features, a downloadable “Passport to Food Fight 2017” and culminates with the Food Fight 2017 – Main Event, Presented by KMOX, Y98 and FEAST Magazine.

Tickets for the Main Event will be available starting February 13, 2017

Food Fight Main Event – March 23, 2017 – Magnolia Hotel

A sell-out in 2016, the Main Event is a foodie’s dream in a lively, competitive atmosphere! Eight locally-renown chef’s face-off in a “Food Fight” to compete for the title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017”. Demonstrating their expertise in front of this private audience, chefs share samples of their dish du jour to attendees. After sampling the chef’s creations, audience members vote for their favorite on-site. The winner, chosen by the audience and judges, will win a prize, bragging rights and the illustrious title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017.”

Throughout the month of March, the Chefs and their restaurants will be featured across KMOX and Y98 digital/on-air properties in special segments where they will discuss their involvement in the competition, their Passport specials and the Main Event. Foodies will be able to hear from some of their local favorites as the anticipation builds for the Main Event on March 23, 2017 at The Magnolia Hotel in Downtown St. Louis.

Tickets for the Main Event will be available starting February 13, 2017

About The Magnolia Hotel:

Formerly the historic Mayfair Hotel, The Magnolia provides one of downtown St. Louis’ only boutique experiences. Nestled in the heart of downtown and one block away from the lively Washington Avenue, The Magnolia Grand Ballroom is a unique venue boasting floor to ceiling windows overlooking the beauty of the Old Post Office Plaza. The boutique hotel features the lavish Robie’s Restaurant and Lounge featuring an amazing bar area, intimate living areas for relaxing, a grand mezzanine and delicious dining options.

As the location of the first KMOX broadcast studio in 1926, it is a natural fit that Food Fight 2016 will take place in the newly renovated property. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, the event and beautiful location will come together for a night of great food, atmosphere, drink selections and an amazing guest experience. Join us on March 23, 2017 at The Magnolia for the 2016 Food Fight Main Event!