The Year of the TV Reboot

January 23, 2017 4:31 PM By Paul Cook

Everything old is new again in 2017, especially when it comes to TV. Some awesomely classic shows are being rebooted this year like Prison Break!

Prison Break is the first series the Cook fam ever binged together. Because of that, all other shows pale in comparison in the eyes of 14 year old Quinn Cook. She loves Michael, what can I say.

Others TV shows making a comeback: Charmed, Star Trek, Twin Peaks, Dynasty (Jen and I can’t wait for Die-nasty) and Magnum P.I. Are you kidding me?

(Entertainment  Weekly)

