The Weeknd Subtly Jabs Justin Bieber Over ‘Wack’ Insult

By Amanda Wicks
The Weeknd subtly responded to Justin Bieber’s “wack” comment on Twitter today (January 23rd).
Related: Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music ‘Wack’
Over the weekend, TMZ‘s cameras asked Bieber’s opinion on The Weeknd’s songs and he said he couldn’t listen to any of it because “That s—‘s wack.” The Weeknd didn’t need to say much in response. He simply tweeted, “They all gorgeous,” along with a star emoji. He is, after all, a starboy.
Of course, Biebs’ initial criticism may have had less to do with The Weeknd’s tunes and more to do with the fact that the Canadian pop star is dating Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
they all gorgeous ✨—
The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 23, 2017
Comments are closed.