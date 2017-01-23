Sierra Nevada Beer Recalled

Sierra Nevada‘s Pale Ale is a popular beer, but if you’ve picked up a six pack in the last week you may want to check the label.

It could contains shards of glass. 😳

According to Thrillist, Sierra Nevada issued a statement recalling eight types of its beers due to a packaging flaw that could result in a loss of carbonation and, most importantly, hazardous pieces of glass to break off into 12oz bottles.

We have stopped distributing all impacted beer. We are actively working with our distributor and retail partners to remove this beer from retail shelves and hold any further shipments at the distributor warehouse.

Thankfully no injuries have been reported since the recall, but the beers impacted include Sierra Nevada’s Pale Ale, Hop Hunter IPA, Nooner, and a handful of others.

