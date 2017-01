A trick to finding your car in a parking lot has a little trick of it’s own.

This video making the rounds called “Never Lose Your Car in a Parking Lot Again”. It’s just a lame trick where you keep helium balloons in your trunk and let them stick out after you park, so it’s easier to spot your car.

But it’s going viral because the guy in the video never mentions this… The dead BODY in his trunk. The whole thing’s just a joke though.