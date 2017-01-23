Listen to Win Train & O.A.R. Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see TRAIN with special guests O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield

Contest Ends: Friday, January 27th 2017

Y98 presents TRAIN with special guests O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 1st, 2017!

Listen with P&Co, Jill & Paul all this week as we give away a pair of tickets to the show in the 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, and 6p hours (6 times a day)!

Buy tickets at the Gold’s Gym Box office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre or online at livenation.com

Get 4 lawn tickets for only $59 while supplies last. No service charge at the box office first week of sales.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 27th, 2017. Read the official contest rules.