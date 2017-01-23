Chuck E. Cheese’s Sensory Sensitive Sundays

January 23, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: autism, Chuck E. Cheese's, parenting, Sensory Sensitive Sundays

Loud noises, other children running, large mascots around – that can be a lot to handle for an autistic child.

That’s why Chuck E. Cheese has started Sensory Sensitive Sundays to include all children so that every “kid can be a kid”.

So, what does a more sensory-friendly experience look like at a place like Chuck E. Cheese?

Kids can still play games, eat pizza, and have fun, but there will be:

  • Less crowds and noise
  • Dimmed lighting
  • No show, music, or radio playing
  • No Chuck E. mascot or other costumed characters walking around
  • Food and games will be offered, but parents are permitted to bring snacks for their children if needed due to dietary restrictions, gluten allergies, etc.
  • Trained and caring staff

At this time, the sensory sensitive program is only available at in New England, New York, and New Jersey locations. However, they do recommend calling your local store for more information regarding the program.

Read more here! 

