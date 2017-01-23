17 Songs Turning 20 in 2017

The purpose of this list is NOT to make you feel old. It’s purpose is to let you relive some fun memories you created in the 90’s!

Several of the popular songs you listened to in the 90’s are close to hitting the 20-year milestone. Buzzfeed has compiled a list of 17 songs that will celebrate 20 years in 2017. Here are 10 of them:

“MMMBop” by Hanson “Barbie Girl” by Aqua “Karma Police” by Radiohead “Everlong” by Foo Fighters “Around the World” by Daft Punk “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys “Men in Black” by Will Smith “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve “Walkin’ On The Sun” by Smash Mouth “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer

Every single one of those songs brings back a specific memory for me. What about you?